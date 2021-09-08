Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Sells $346,975.48 in Stock

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 337 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,903. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 432.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Rayonier by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

