Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Canal Insurance CO’s 10th Largest Position

Canal Insurance CO lowered its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.1% of Canal Insurance CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,811,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,622,000 after buying an additional 597,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,445,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,169,000 after purchasing an additional 660,152 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,015,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,963,000 after purchasing an additional 488,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,139,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,492,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.51. 67,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,167,888. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

