RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $10,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 183.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.04, for a total transaction of $3,799,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 44,640 shares of company stock valued at $8,903,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $226.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 1.38. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.19.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.