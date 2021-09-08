RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Trading Up 3.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) were up 3.4% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $68.20 and last traded at $68.20. Approximately 147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 78,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.97.

Specifically, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $613.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.12.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in RCI Hospitality by 90,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

