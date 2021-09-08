Realio Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $426,441.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00129330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00197144 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.56 or 0.07237222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,784.47 or 0.99787972 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $332.50 or 0.00724697 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

