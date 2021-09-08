Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for salesforce.com (CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $290.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/1/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $350.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/27/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from $290.00 to $321.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $280.00 to $340.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $305.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at FBN Securities from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $265.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $200.00 to $242.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $266.00 to $290.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $335.00 to $350.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $287.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $287.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $310.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/26/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $320.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/25/2021 – salesforce.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $273.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

8/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $285.00 to $291.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a C$290.00 price target on the stock.

8/23/2021 – salesforce.com is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2021 – salesforce.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

8/19/2021 – salesforce.com was given a new $335.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/18/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $280.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2021 – salesforce.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $282.00 to $320.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – salesforce.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent deal to acquire Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

NYSE CRM traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $262.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,842,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,775. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average of $234.31. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,034,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 732,056 shares of company stock worth $182,371,962 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 12,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,880 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

