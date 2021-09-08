Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bird Construction (BDT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bird Construction (TSE: BDT) in the last few weeks:
- 9/1/2021 – Bird Construction had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2021 – Bird Construction was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.
- 8/27/2021 – Bird Construction had its “$10.00” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.
- 8/26/2021 – Bird Construction was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.
- 8/25/2021 – Bird Construction had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/12/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$11.75.
Shares of BDT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.26. The company had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,063. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.18 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Bird Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.09.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.39%.
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.