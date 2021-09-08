Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bird Construction (BDT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bird Construction (TSE: BDT) in the last few weeks:

9/1/2021 – Bird Construction had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Bird Construction was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

8/27/2021 – Bird Construction had its “$10.00” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

8/26/2021 – Bird Construction was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$10.00.

8/25/2021 – Bird Construction had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$13.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital to C$11.75.

Shares of BDT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.26. The company had a trading volume of 179,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,063. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.18 million and a P/E ratio of 10.36. Bird Construction Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.92 and a 52-week high of C$10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.09.

Get Bird Construction Inc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.