Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for SelectQuote (SLQT)

SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/28/2021 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “
- 8/27/2021 – SelectQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $33.00.
- 8/26/2021 – SelectQuote had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 8/26/2021 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $13.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $30.00.
- 8/12/2021 – SelectQuote was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating.
Shares of SLQT opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.10. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the first quarter worth $140,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.