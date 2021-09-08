Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $134.00

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 137.50 ($1.80). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 136.50 ($1.78), with a volume of 20,128 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £213.21 million and a PE ratio of 23.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 134 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Redcentric’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

