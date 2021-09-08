RedFOX Labs (RFOX) One Day Volume Hits $3.91 Million

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 16% against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $79.44 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0605 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $130.45 or 0.00280349 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.00143560 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00166758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000787 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

