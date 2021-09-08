RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.71

RediShred Capital Corp. (CVE:KUT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.71 and traded as high as C$0.87. RediShred Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 6,842 shares trading hands.

KUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.05 to C$1.35 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of RediShred Capital from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.61. The stock has a market cap of C$66.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.10.

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

