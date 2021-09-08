Refereum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.34 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Refereum coin can currently be bought for $0.0137 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $68.53 million and approximately $16.34 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00157005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00719597 BTC.

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

