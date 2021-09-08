Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $170,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL opened at $242.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.98. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.