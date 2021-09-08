Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,530 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $170,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of JLL opened at $242.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.98. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.86 and a 12-month high of $253.93.
In other news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.60.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
