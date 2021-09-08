Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,717,210 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $122.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

