Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $209.28 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.