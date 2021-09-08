Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 120.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.41.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
