Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $232,323.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $157,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,444,326 shares of company stock valued at $184,744,882. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG opened at $137.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -807.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.24.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

