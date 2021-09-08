Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock opened at $372.07 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.54.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

