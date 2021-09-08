Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 44,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.