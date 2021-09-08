Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 801.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,556,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,364,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,500 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,031,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,968,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,781,000 after buying an additional 409,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,724,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,620,000 after buying an additional 208,149 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.22 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

