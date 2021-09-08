Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CAO J Christian Leavitt Sells 1,000 Shares

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ REG remained flat at $$69.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. 682,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

REG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 3,442.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,609,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 9,649.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,561,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 28.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,720,000 after acquiring an additional 989,151 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,998,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 85.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 909,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,291,000 after acquiring an additional 420,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

