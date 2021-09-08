Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 103.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,505 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 152,494 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 234,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. 103,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

