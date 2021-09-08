Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Trading Down 0.6%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 15,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 84,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc engages in the development of consumer software which delivers a mobile payment platform solution. Its digital financial payments platform enables minors to transact, complete chores, and learn in a secure online environment guided by parental permission, oversight, and control.

