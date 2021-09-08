Relite Finance (RELI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $47,974.00

Relite Finance (CURRENCY:RELI) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Relite Finance has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Relite Finance has a market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $47,974.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Relite Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0681 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00060335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00134321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.03 or 0.00195047 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.48 or 0.07204814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,437.61 or 0.99502261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.72 or 0.00738632 BTC.

About Relite Finance

Relite Finance’s total supply is 37,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,837,121 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance

