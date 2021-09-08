Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Trading Up 1.8%

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) was up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 1,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 13,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RLXXF shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on Relx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Get Relx alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.