renDOGE Market Cap Hits $787,200.33 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $787,200.33 and approximately $203,330.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

