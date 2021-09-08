Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita Sells 887 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 96,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,775,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 2,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,176,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,157 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

