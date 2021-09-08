Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita Sells 887 Shares

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $30,095.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Repare Therapeutics stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.84. The stock had a trading volume of 96,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,985. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of -0.35. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.
Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RPTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.
About Repare Therapeutics
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
