REPO Reaches One Day Volume of $40,339.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0652 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $40,339.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00196754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.73 or 0.07229172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.90 or 1.00139143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00896500 BTC.

About REPO

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.