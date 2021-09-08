Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for approximately 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total transaction of $48,420.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.41, for a total transaction of $13,320,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $959,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,463,434 shares of company stock valued at $470,394,649. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.85.

NYSE CVNA traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $330.98. 18,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,198. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.20 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.94. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

