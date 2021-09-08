Requisite Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF makes up about 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 653.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.82. The company had a trading volume of 30,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,356. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $87.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

