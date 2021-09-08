Requisite Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 2.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK traded down $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $121.99. The stock had a trading volume of 570,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,910,646. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $119.86. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

