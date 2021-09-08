Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Western Midstream Partners accounts for 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,602,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601,759 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 839.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,413,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,115 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,184,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,010 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $29,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

WES stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.77. The stock had a trading volume of 21,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.98 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 33.76%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

