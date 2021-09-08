Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $21.62 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 148.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $21,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,285,229 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

