Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $28.81 Million Stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,572 shares during the quarter. iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF makes up about 5.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $28,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVAL. BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,044,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 31,730.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $519,000.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,141 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03.

