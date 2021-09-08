Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $29.12 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,668 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 5.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.42. 1,640,049 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.