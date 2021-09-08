Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,604,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,856. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

