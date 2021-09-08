Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $3.96 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000. Bill.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $225,525,000. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at $102,723,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after buying an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter valued at $32,521,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $310,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total value of $19,569,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,489,700.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 278,559 shares of company stock worth $60,457,042. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $299.20. 15,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,999. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average is $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -253.77 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $299.68.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

