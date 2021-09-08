Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,266 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.4% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $452.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $442.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.