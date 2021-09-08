Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 8th (ENB, EVK, GDNP, GRT.UN, KNT, KXS, MLNK, NFLX, NTST, SAN)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 8th:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$2.15 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $27.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $625.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $100.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

