Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 8th (ENB, EVK, GDNP, GRT.UN, KNT, KXS, MLNK, NFLX, NTST, SAN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 8th:

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

was given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) was given a C$2.15 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$100.00.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$10.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $27.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $625.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $85.00 to $100.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price target boosted by Truist Securities from $116.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

