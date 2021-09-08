Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/3/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $38.00 to $31.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/3/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.08.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock worth $1,955,135. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

