REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.78. 21,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,986. The firm has a market cap of $956.89 million, a P/E ratio of 160.22 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

