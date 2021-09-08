REVV 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.63 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last week, REVV has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. One REVV coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC on major exchanges. REVV has a total market capitalization of $47.51 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00059433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.52 or 0.00718512 BTC.

About REVV

REVV (CRYPTO:REVV) is a coin. It launched on September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

REVV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars.

