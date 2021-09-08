Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 102.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RZLT. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NASDAQ RZLT traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.36. 1,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,608. The company has a market cap of $86.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.74. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $27.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. bought 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies for patients with metabolic and orphan diseases. Its products portfolio include RZ358-Phase 2, an antibody for the ultra-orphan indication of congenital hyperInsulinism; AB101-Phase 1, a once-weekly injectable basal insulin; and RZ402 which targets diabetic macular edema.

