Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 146,220 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,220 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Neogen worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Neogen in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Neogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEOG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

Neogen stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 13.00%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

