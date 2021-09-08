Rhumbline Advisers Buys 103,416 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 319.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,416 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $14,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Resolute Partners Group lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% during the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,642 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 61.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,692 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth $307,805,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

U opened at $136.26 on Wednesday. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $174.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,998 shares of company stock worth $123,162,654.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.