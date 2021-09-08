Rhumbline Advisers Buys 43,819 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Vontier worth $15,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 88.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,253,000 after buying an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $67,584,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 15,627.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,547,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,836,000 after buying an additional 1,537,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNT shares. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

