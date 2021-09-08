Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Curtiss-Wright worth $14,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 6.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

CW opened at $116.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $83.04 and a twelve month high of $133.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.54.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

