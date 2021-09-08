Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,305 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of PG&E worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in PG&E by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in PG&E by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in PG&E by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PG&E by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.94.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

