Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of UMB Financial worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after purchasing an additional 258,315 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in UMB Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after acquiring an additional 61,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock worth $862,448 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $90.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $45.87 and a 12-month high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.