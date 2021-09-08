Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of nVent Electric worth $14,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 24,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 24,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.