Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Flowers Foods worth $13,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 110.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.